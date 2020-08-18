Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Music debuts new radio stations full of hits and country music

The Next Web Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Apple is launching two new radio stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. As the names suggest, the former will focus on “everyone’s favorite songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s,” while the latter will specifically cater to country aficionados. Apple Music Hits will feature a bevy of on-air shows hosted by Jayde Donovan, Estelle, Lowkey, Jenn Marino, Sabi, Nicole Sky and Natalie Sky, George Stroumboulopoulos. It’s also bringing a lineup of new exclusive shows hosted by artists like Backstreet Boys, Ciara, and Snoop Dogg. Apple Music Country, on the other hand, will bring shows from popular names like  Jimmie Allen, Luke…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple Music,Apple
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey [Video]

R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey

Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores [Video]

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
Adele 'honestly has no idea' when her new music will be released [Video]

Adele 'honestly has no idea' when her new music will be released

Adele has told fans she "honestly has no idea" when her new album will be released.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple Music launches new radio stations for hits and country

Apple Music launches new radio stations for hits and country Apple is beefing up its linear Apple Music radio stations today with the launch of two new stations and a rebranding of the popular Beats 1 station. Apple Music...
The Verge

Apple renames Beats 1 to ‘Apple Music 1’, launches two more live radio stations

 Apple today announced a revamp of its live radio strategy for Apple Music. The Beats 1 streaming service is being renamed to ‘Apple Music 1’, and Apple is...
9to5Mac

Apple rebrands Beats 1, launches two new Apple Music radio stations

 Five years after launching its 24-hour Beats 1 radio station, Apple is renaming it Apple Music 1, and launching new country and hit music stations, under the...
AppleInsider


Tweets about this