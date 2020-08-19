Lexus trademark hints an all-new EV is on the way Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Toyota’s luxury car brand Lexus has reportedly filed a new trademark that could be a hint a new electric vehicle (EV) is on the horizon. Carscoops reports Lexus has trademarked the name RZ 450e in the US, Europe, and Australia. There are a few theories on what the new vehicle might be, but nothing is confirmed as yet. [Read: NY scooter operator ups safety with helmet selfies and quizzes after rider deaths] Carscoops reckons that it’ll be some kind of SUV or crossover because there are only two vehicles in Lexus’ lineup that begin with “R”: the RC coupe and…



