Olivia Wilde will direct a Sony Marvel movie, possibly featuring spiders
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
It looks like Sony's web of spider-heroes just caught an incredibly juicy flyDeadline reports that Olivia Wilde has been locked in to direct and develop a new film in Sony's Marvel universe — one that will have a female lead.
Mashable has confirmed Wilde will direct a yet to be named Marvel film, but it's not yet public...
