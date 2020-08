Batman is dead. 'Gotham Knights' is a co-op action game set after that dark day. Saturday, 22 August 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Our first look at the recently teased Batman-verse game from Warner Bros. Montreal is... maybe not what you were expecting?



The studio behind Batman: Arkham Origins is set to return to Gotham City in Gotham Knights, announced in a trailer at DC FanDome. In a first, cinematic look at the game, we learn that Batman is dead and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Earfquake RT @IGN: Batman Is Dead in Gotham Knights, and Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood must take on the Court of Owls in his stead. #DCFanD… 3 seconds ago zzz RT @GeekVibesNews: #Batman is dead! Suit up as the Bat family in Batman: Gotham Knights https://t.co/FDLdf4qvow 3 seconds ago GeekinfoNow Batman is dead. 'Gotham Knights' is a co-op action game set after that dark day. https://t.co/gI8SGk2UHa 4 seconds ago SeanH458 @dudelongcouch @PunchlineSimp Because it's now titled, 'Gotham Knights' and the news confirmed batman is dead as well as his recording. 11 seconds ago