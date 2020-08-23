Global  
 

The Election Day asteroid is all hype

Mashable Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
The Election Day asteroid isn't end times.

You may have seen headlines recently warning about an asteroid "zooming towards us" just before Election Day in November. But while the threats from climate-amplified wildfires, a hyperactive hurricane season, and the worst pandemic in a century are real, this asteroid (known as "2018...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth

If It's Not One Thing, It's Another: Asteroid Set To Buzz Earth 00:36

 As if a pandemic, civil unrest, and economic mayhem weren't enough, the world now has one new hassle to deal with. According to CNN, NASA says there's an asteroid hurtling its way toward planet Earth. The Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory says the asteroid's...

