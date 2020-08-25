Google just made Chrome better with performance and productivity tweaks
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 () Google Chrome is getting a slew of updates today meant to make the app zippier and keep you more productive, both on the desktop and mobile. Let’s jump right in. Performance improvements First up, the company says it’s sped up tab loading in the app by 10 percent, along with other improvements. The browser should be 7.3% more responsive on Windows and 3.9% on Mac, load content 3.5% and 2.3% faster, and generally run websites 11.4% and 7.7% faster than previous versions of Chrome. Perhaps more importantly Google is also introducing tab throttling to the beta version of Chrome. That…
