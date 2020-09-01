Global  
 

Uber to require mask selfies for riders who haven’t been covering up

Mashable Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Uber drivers have long had to take a selfie to show they're wearing a mask before accepting rides. Now the same scanning software will be used on  passengers.

By the end of September in the U.S. and Canada, Uber passengers that have been flagged for not wearing a mask will have to scan their face through the app before they...
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Uber To Require Some Riders To Take Mask Selfies

Uber To Require Some Riders To Take Mask Selfies 00:19

 Since May, Uber has required drivers to take selfies to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering before they are able to pick up riders.

