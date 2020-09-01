|
Uber to require mask selfies for riders who haven’t been covering up
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Uber drivers have long had to take a selfie to show they're wearing a mask before accepting rides. Now the same scanning software will be used on passengers.
By the end of September in the U.S. and Canada, Uber passengers that have been flagged for not wearing a mask will have to scan their face through the app before they...
