The $80,000 Lucid Air: It'll be nice when we can drive it Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Lucid they may be, but they're not exactly transparent.



The buzzworthy Bay Area car company, which makes engines for electric Formula One racing, appears to have leapfrogged Elon Musk's line of Tesla electric cars. The Lucid Air EV unveiled in a Wednesday afternoon livestream (and finally price-tagged at $80,000) has an... 👓 View full article

