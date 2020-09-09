Global  
 

The $80,000 Lucid Air: It'll be nice when we can drive it

Mashable Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Lucid they may be, but they're not exactly transparent. 

The buzzworthy Bay Area car company, which makes engines for electric Formula One racing, appears to have leapfrogged Elon Musk's line of Tesla electric cars. The Lucid Air EV unveiled in a Wednesday afternoon livestream (and finally price-tagged at $80,000) has an...
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles 07:49

 Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...

