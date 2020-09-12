Chris Evans accidentally leaked a nude and of course Twitter had jokes Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chris Evans accidentally posted something he shouldn't have on Instagram, so let's enjoy the jokes while respecting his privacy.



The Avengers and Not Another Teen Movie star's iPhone camera roll made its way into a now-deleted Instagram post on Saturday. It included a private photo that you should absolutely not seek out.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chris Evans Accidental Instagram Post Shows Intriguing NSFW Photo, Sparking Twitter Jokes Chris Evans is trending on social media his accidental post a nude photograph on Instagram. It immediately trended on Twitter and garnered support even from Mark...

HNGN 18 hours ago





Tweets about this

