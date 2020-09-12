Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Evans accidentally leaked a nude and of course Twitter had jokes

Mashable Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Chris Evans accidentally posted something he shouldn't have on Instagram, so let's enjoy the jokes while respecting his privacy.

The Avengers and Not Another Teen Movie star's iPhone camera roll made its way into a now-deleted Instagram post on Saturday. It included a private photo that you should absolutely not seek out....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Chris Evans Accidental Instagram Post Shows Intriguing NSFW Photo, Sparking Twitter Jokes

Chris Evans Accidental Instagram Post Shows Intriguing NSFW Photo, Sparking Twitter Jokes Chris Evans is trending on social media his accidental post a nude photograph on Instagram. It immediately trended on Twitter and garnered support even from Mark...
HNGN


Tweets about this