|
|
|
Chris Evans accidentally leaked a nude and of course Twitter had jokes
Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Chris Evans accidentally posted something he shouldn't have on Instagram, so let's enjoy the jokes while respecting his privacy.
The Avengers and Not Another Teen Movie star's iPhone camera roll made its way into a now-deleted Instagram post on Saturday. It included a private photo that you should absolutely not seek out....
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|