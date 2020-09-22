Airbus’ zero emission dreams hinge on airports keeping up Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Yesterday, aviation giant Airbus unveiled three new concept airplanes that use hydrogen, not kerosene, to fly. The innovations come as part of the company’s push toward reducing aircraft emissions, but their success relies heavily on infrastructure and support from airports. Airbus’ three concepts, all code-named ZEROe, use Turbofans or Turboprops which are similar to conventional airplane propulsion methods but instead burn hydrogen in modified gas turbine engines. Airbus hopes it can encourage a tectonic industry shift toward new types of fuel that reduce emissions. It plans to put these planes in the skies by 2035, which is, um, not that…



