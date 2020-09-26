Global  
 

The cast of HBO's 'Veep' is reuniting to help elect Joe Biden in 2020

Mashable Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Add Armando Iannucci's 17-time Emmy winning satire to the list of shows reuniting in 2020.

On Saturday, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that members of HBO's beloved political parody would reunite for a livestream contributing to Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The event will be held on Oct. 4 at 7:00...
