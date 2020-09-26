The cast of HBO's 'Veep' is reuniting to help elect Joe Biden in 2020
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Add Armando Iannucci's 17-time Emmy winning satire to the list of shows reuniting in 2020.
On Saturday, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced that members of HBO's beloved political parody would reunite for a livestream contributing to Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The event will be held on Oct. 4 at 7:00...
The cast of 'West Wing' will reunite for a theatrical stage presentation of an episode, the opening night of the 2020 RNC was down in ratings and 'The Joe Exotic' scripted drama starring Kate McKinnon..