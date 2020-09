You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Late Night Roasts The RNC



β€œIs the loud lady gone? I’m scared.” Stephen Colbert went live after the first night of the Republican National Convention. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:05 Published on August 25, 2020 Late-Night Hosts Weigh In on Joe Biden Picking Kamala Harris as Running Mate | THR News



Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon responded to Tuesday's big political news that the California senator became the first Black woman to compete on a major party's presidential ticket. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:41 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this