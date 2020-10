Microsoft Rebrands Bing as ‘Microsoft Bing,’ Expands ‘Give with Bing’ Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

WebProNews

Microsoft Rebrands Bing as ‘Microsoft Bing,’ Expands ‘Give with Bing’



Microsoft has announced it is shifting its search engine branding from Bing to Microsoft Bing.



Microsoft Rebrands Bing as ‘Microsoft Bing,’ Expands ‘Give with Bing’

Matt Milano 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this