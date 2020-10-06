Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida online voter registration deadline extended after website crash

Mashable Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
After Florida's voter registration website failed Monday night, the state's residents will get additional time to register to vote online.

From hanging chads, to improper purging of voter rolls, to modern day poll taxes, the state of Florida has long been synonymous with voting disasters. This year is no different. Hours...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday

Florida extends voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday 01:30

 Florida residents now have a few extra hours to register to vote for the November election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida Voter Registration System Crash On Last Day To Register To Vote [Video]

Florida Voter Registration System Crash On Last Day To Register To Vote

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz want Gov. Ron DeSantis to extend the deadline.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
Voter registration site crashed [Video]

Voter registration site crashed

On the registration deadline, voters are angry because the website is down in Florida. Now voters are asking for an extension.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:31Published
Arizona voter registration deadline extended until October 23 [Video]

Arizona voter registration deadline extended until October 23

The Arizona voter registration deadline has been extended until October 23rd.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida extends voter registration deadline after website crashed

 Florida extended the deadline to Tuesday after the online registration system was overwhelmed on Monday.
CBS News

Florida extends voter registration deadline after website failure

 Democrats hit Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for “incompetence.”
Upworthy

Florida voter registration website experienced outage hours before deadline

 With Florida's voter registration deadline just hours away, the state's website began experiencing issues on Monday night.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this