Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'This is not normal': Cory Booker critiques Supreme Court nomination process

Mashable Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump to fill the seat of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, kicked off on Monday. 

At the hearing, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey offered his piercing take on the nomination process in a truly...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19

Dems Blast Sen. Lindsay Graham For Refusing To Be Tested For COVID-19 00:36

 Democratic senators are fuming over Republican South Carolina Senator Judge Lindsay Graham's refusal to take a COVID-19 test. Democratic Judiciary Committee senators warned him not to proceed with the Supreme Court nomination hearing next week for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. According to Business...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: Sens. Feinstein, Harris To Play Important Roles In Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris will be taking center stage at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Andria Borba reports. (10/12/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:37Published
GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing [Video]

GOP, Dems draw battle lines at Barrett hearing

The risk of COVID-19 hung over Monday's opening of Amy Coney Barrett's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings, with the Senate hearing room including at least one lawmaker who tested positive for the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:47Published
Nancy Cordes On Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings [Video]

Nancy Cordes On Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings

CBS News' Nancy Cordes shares key moments from the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:37Published

Tweets about this

Kane007

Brad 'Vote Early' Starks RT @nowthisnews: Cory Booker puts in plainly: ‘Nothing about this today is normal. This is not normal’ https://t.co/5413KNQU2H 27 seconds ago

Caplan4Caplan

Nancy Caplan RT @Slate: “There’s nothing about this that is normal … and we cannot normalize it.” https://t.co/3VnUSfb9mC 34 seconds ago

GPWriter

GP RT @nowthisnews: Cory Booker puts in plainly: ‘Nothing about this today is normal. This is not normal’ https://t.co/hxujW1Ihl8 2 minutes ago