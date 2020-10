Trump gets roasted for 'dancing' to the Village People Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

More than 214,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in 2020, but Donald Trump feels it's a good time to dance.



On Monday night, Trump returned to the campaign trail less than two weeks after he and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19. He spoke for more than an hour at a rally in Florida where he bragged about being... 👓 View full article