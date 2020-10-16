|
|
|
Biden's town hall was the opposite of Trump's — and a striking reminder of what normal used to be
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden each took to a stage to participate in a town hall event.
That's about where the similarities ended.
Trump's town hall took on the character of most of his presidency: It was rife with sweaty anger, he gave rambling answers to unasked...
|
|
|
|
|