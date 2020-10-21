Global  
 

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' first trailer is gorgeous

Mashable Wednesday, 21 October 2020
The first trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon has finally arrived, giving us a good look at Disney's upcoming animated film.

Set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, Raya and the Last Dragon follows the titular warrior Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) as she sets out on a journey to find the last dragon. The evil Drunn is threatening her...
