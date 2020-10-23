Seth Meyers picks apart Trump's 'cringe-inducing' interview on '60 Minutes'
Friday, 23 October 2020 () President Donald Trump made good on his threats to release footage of his interview with Lesley Stahl, claiming the video reveals 60 Minutes' "bias" and "hatred" toward him. Instead it confirmed the U.S. president's disturbing inability to answer simple questions.
"It's genuinely one of the most embarrassing, cringe-inducing...
[NFA] The White House on Thursday released raw footage from an interview that U.S. President Donald Trump did with "60 Minutes" reporter Lesley Stahl, breaking an agreement to keep material from the highly-anticipated clash private until an edited version could air this weekend. This report produced...