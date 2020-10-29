Lithuania is paying people to trade in polluting cars for escooters — and it’s working Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cash-for-clunkers schemes are nothing new. Normally, they work by giving drivers a kickback for getting rid of their old highly polluting car and exchanging it for a newer more efficient one. The Lithuanian



Lithuania's Environmental Project Management Agency (APVA) of the Ministry of Environment has been running the scheme since mid-May and so far 8,518 people have applied, national news broadcaster LRT reports. The country's residents are able…

