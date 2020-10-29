Global  
 

Lithuania is paying people to trade in polluting cars for escooters — and it’s working

The Next Web Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
Lithuania is paying people to trade in polluting cars for escooters — and it’s workingCash-for-clunkers schemes are nothing new. Normally, they work by giving drivers a kickback for getting rid of their old highly polluting car and exchanging it for a newer more efficient one. The Lithuanian government, though, is breathing new life into the concept by letting drivers put the cash toward a totally different mode of transport like an ebike or escooter, and it’s proving very popular. Lithuania‘s Environmental Project Management Agency (APVA) of the Ministry of Environment has been running the scheme since mid-May and so far 8,518 people have applied, national news broadcaster LRT reports. The country’s residents are able…

