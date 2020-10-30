Global  
 

Taylor Swift lends 'Only the Young' to powerful political ad condemning Trump

Mashable Friday, 30 October 2020
Taylor Swift's political transformation — from a starkly nonpartisan celebrity to an open advocate for progressive ideas — is obviously complete and was on display in the lead-up to Tuesday's Election Day.

Swift allowed her song "Only the Young" to be used in a political ad that urges young people to vote and condemns the...
Taylor Swift Voices Pro-Biden 'Only the Young' Political Ad

 Taylor Swift's lending her voice to a political ad that takes aim at Donald Trump's presidency and the problems plaguing America ... while encouraging young...
TMZ.com


