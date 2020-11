John Mulaney's pandemic-era NYC musical on 'SNL' is hilariously nasty Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

It starts with dirty underwear.



John Mulaney's fourth time hosting Saturday Night Live brought yet another exceptional sketch filled with Broadway musical parodies coated in the grimy nastiness of New York City's underbelly. This one opens in a Times Square gift shop, with the recurring sketch's now-regular customers Chris... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this