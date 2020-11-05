Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

#SharpieGate: Debunked conspiracy theory leads to scary situation in Arizona

Mashable Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s supporters are spreading a conspiracy theory involving Sharpies in an attempt to stop votes for Joe Biden from being counted.

As the Democratic candidate seems poised to overtake President Trump’s lead in several states, Trump and his supporters have demanded that votes stop being counted across the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Darkest Movie Theories [Video]

Top 20 Darkest Movie Theories

These theories will make you stop and think. For this list, we’re looking at the darkest and most depraved movie theories on the internet and ranking them based on how well each of them works -..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 19:27Published

Tweets about this