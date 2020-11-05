#SharpieGate: Debunked conspiracy theory leads to scary situation in Arizona Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Donald Trump’s supporters are spreading a conspiracy theory involving Sharpies in an attempt to stop votes for Joe Biden from being counted.



As the Democratic candidate seems poised to overtake President Trump’s lead in several states, Trump and his supporters have demanded that votes stop being counted across the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Darkest Movie Theories



These theories will make you stop and think. For this list, we’re looking at the darkest and most depraved movie theories on the internet and ranking them based on how well each of them works -.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:27 Published on September 20, 2020

Tweets about this

