Dave Chappelle's grimly funny 'SNL' monologue is filled with hard truths

Mashable Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Dave Chappelle may not always say the right thing, but when the man is on point it cuts straight to the heart.

In a 16-minute opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, Chappelle – who last hosted the show in 2016, the weekend after Donald Trump was elected as U.S. president – takes a long look back at 2020, and an even...
