IMDb's 'Alex Rider' is what the tortured teen super spy deserves Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

During my teens, I was obsessed with an English super spy.



Not that one — although the aesthetics of Amazon Studios and IMDbTV's Alex Rider do invoke a certain Double O from time to time. No, I was thoroughly engrossed by the adventures of Alex Rider, the hero of 13 young adult books (and counting) by Anthony Horowitz.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer



Alex Rider Season 1 Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: The series follows Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:00 Published 1 week ago

