Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IMDb's 'Alex Rider' is what the tortured teen super spy deserves

Mashable Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
During my teens, I was obsessed with an English super spy. 

Not that one — although the aesthetics of Amazon Studios and IMDbTV's Alex Rider do invoke a certain Double O from time to time. No, I was thoroughly engrossed by the adventures of Alex Rider, the hero of 13 young adult books (and counting) by Anthony Horowitz....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer [Video]

Alex Rider Season 1 Trailer

Alex Rider Season 1 Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: The series follows Alex Rider (Otto Farrant), a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:00Published