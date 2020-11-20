Global  
 

'The Mandalorian' Season 2, episode 4 reveals Moff Gideon's evil plans

Mashable Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Maybe because so much of it is cute li'l bb antics and cowboys in space, we can sometimes forget The Mandalorian's sinister premise. This is a show, in part, about the ruthless hunting of a child for some kind of exploitation — and Season 2, episode 4, aka "Chapter 12: The Siege," confirmed that.

Instead of heading straight...
