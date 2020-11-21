SpaceX's Saturday launch of Sentinel-6 is a first step toward leveling up climate studies
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Saturday's SpaceX launch may be a small step for a company that is making increasingly regular trips into orbit, but the latest mission's payload represents a giant step for climate studies here on Earth.
The launch itself was a success by all measures. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from a launchpad at the Vandenberg Air...
Saturday's SpaceX launch may be a small step for a company that is making increasingly regular trips into orbit, but the latest mission's payload represents a giant step for climate studies here on Earth.
The launch itself was a success by all measures. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from a launchpad at the Vandenberg Air...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources