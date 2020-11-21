Global  
 

SpaceX's Saturday launch of Sentinel-6 is a first step toward leveling up climate studies

Mashable Saturday, 21 November 2020
Saturday's SpaceX launch may be a small step for a company that is making increasingly regular trips into orbit, but the latest mission's payload represents a giant step for climate studies here on Earth.

The launch itself was a success by all measures. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from a launchpad at the Vandenberg Air...
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday Morning

Sonic Boom Alert: SpaceX To Launch NASA Satellite From Vandenberg AFB Saturday Morning 00:32

 Residents in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties may hear several sonic booms when Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches a NASA satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base Saturday morning near Lompoc. Katie Johnston reports.

