Alex Trebek channels Mr Rogers in short, sweet, final Thanksgiving message

Mashable Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8 of this year, but his last appearances, taped during what would be the final weeks of his life, are still airing. In Thursday's episode, he briefly addressed the audience who would be watching on Thanksgiving. Looking ahead to a holiday that would be held in...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Encourages People To 'Keep The Faith' In Thanksgiving Message

Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Encourages People To 'Keep The Faith' In Thanksgiving Message 00:39

 In a pre-taped Thanksgiving episode before his death, Trebek implored the audience to "keep the faith" amidst a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.

