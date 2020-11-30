Pelotons are on backorder, so get this fancy Echelon bike that's on sale instead
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
*SAVE $400:* Echelon's Connect Bike EX-1 LE normally retails for $999.99, but this Cyber Monday, you can get one in a limited-edition matte grey finish for $799.99 and save an extra 25% (or $199.99) with code *CYBER*, effectively waiving its Premium Delivery fee.
