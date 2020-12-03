Global  
 

Nintendo has released another Switch bundle deal — here's where to get it

Mashable Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
*SAVE $54.98:* An exclusive new Nintendo Switch system bundle has arrived at Walmart for the holidays — get a Switch, a neon blue carrying case, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership (a $353.98 combined value) for just $299.

Suddenly, scoring an ever-elusive Nintendo Switch...
