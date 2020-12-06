Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pete Davidson visits 'SNL' Weekend Update to... hype branded Pete Davidson vibrators?

Mashable Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Pete Davidson paid a visit to the latest Weekend Update sketch on Saturday Night Live, ostensibly to talk about an anti-masker protest in his home New York City borough of Staten Island. But Pete didn't really get animated until he started talking about the Etsy listing for a vibrator with his face on it. (It's very...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pete Davidson to lead all-star version of 'It's a Wonderful Life' [Video]

Pete Davidson to lead all-star version of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Pete Davidson to lead all-star version of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:50Published
Cazzie David Talks Pete Davidson Split [Video]

Cazzie David Talks Pete Davidson Split

Before Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating in May 2018 then got engaged nearly days later, Davidson was in a two-and-a-half year relationship with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie. Now, she's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single [Video]

Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single

"Positions" may contain a subtle allusion to the singer's ex.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:51Published