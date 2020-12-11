Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gift idea alert: Ninja's 4-quart air fryer is $50 off and arrives in time for Christmas

Mashable Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
*SAVE $50:* Typically $129.99, the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for just $79.99 as of Dec. 11 (a 38% savings); order it from the former if you need it before Christmas.

--------------------

As you may have already learned from TikTok's Air Fryer Guy, there aren't many foods that won't...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Published
News video: Cook healthier ‘deep-fried’ foods with Oprah’s favorite air fryer

Cook healthier ‘deep-fried’ foods with Oprah’s favorite air fryer 00:53

 Not only did Yedi’s Total Package Air Fryer oven make Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020, but it’s the perfect gift for the whole family. You can use it as an air fryer to make all your favorite deep-fried meals healthier or dehydrate food and make healthy fruit snacks. Plus, it also lets...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Target's Vintage-Inspired Ornaments Bring Back Memories of Christmas Past [Video]

Target's Vintage-Inspired Ornaments Bring Back Memories of Christmas Past

No description provided.

Credit: Better Homes & Gardens     Duration: 00:57Published
Black Friday Deals on Ninja Air Fryers Have Begun—Here's Where to Find Them [Video]

Black Friday Deals on Ninja Air Fryers Have Begun—Here's Where to Find Them

Get your crisp on for this holiday season and beyond.

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 01:02Published
The Ninja Indoor Grill That Doubles as an Air Fryer Is at Its Lowest Price Ever [Video]

The Ninja Indoor Grill That Doubles as an Air Fryer Is at Its Lowest Price Ever

It’s one of Amazon’s most wished-for kitchen appliances.

Credit: Food & Wine     Duration: 00:56Published