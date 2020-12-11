Gift idea alert: Ninja's 4-quart air fryer is $50 off and arrives in time for Christmas
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
*SAVE $50:* Typically $129.99, the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer is on sale at Best Buy and Amazon for just $79.99 as of Dec. 11 (a 38% savings); order it from the former if you need it before Christmas.
--------------------
As you may have already learned from TikTok's Air Fryer Guy, there aren't many foods that won't...
As you may have already learned from TikTok's Air Fryer Guy, there aren't many foods that won't...
