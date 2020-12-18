Multiple 4K TVs on sale this weekend will still arrive before Christmas
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Anyone who's sorely wishing they had a fireplace still has time to order a TV that'll arrive before Christmas — just in time to pull up their favorite eight-hour yule log video in crispy 4K.
A 4K TV isn't just a nice pal to have around during one's first holiday at their apartment instead of with family, but will continue...
Anyone who's sorely wishing they had a fireplace still has time to order a TV that'll arrive before Christmas — just in time to pull up their favorite eight-hour yule log video in crispy 4K.
A 4K TV isn't just a nice pal to have around during one's first holiday at their apartment instead of with family, but will continue...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources