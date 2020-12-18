Multiple 4K TVs on sale this weekend will still arrive before Christmas Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Anyone who's sorely wishing they had a fireplace still has time to order a TV that'll arrive before Christmas — just in time to pull up their favorite eight-hour yule log video in crispy 4K.



A 4K TV isn't just a nice pal to have around during one's first holiday at their apartment instead of with family, but will continue... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Best Buy Has Revealed Some Of It's Black Friday Deals



November 27th is Black Friday. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Year after year, Best Buy provides sales on TVs, speakers, headphones,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published on November 11, 2020 Best Buy Announces Black Friday Deals



Black Friday is coming November 27. Business Insider reports that Best Buy is one of the major retailers to keep an eye on for deals. Best Buy's Black Friday 2020 sale features a Black Friday price.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on October 30, 2020

