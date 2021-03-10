Instagram Lite is rolling out in 170 countries — no Reels support for now

Starting today, Instagram is launching its 2MB lite app in 170 countries across the world. The app, built by Facebook’s Tel Aviv-based team, is another addition to the company’s “Lite” apps, which cater to phones with limited specs and regions with low connectivity. The company launched Instagram Lite initially in India last December. Last month, it introduced support for Reels to the app. However, sadly, this support is just limited to users in India, and the global version won’t have that feature for now. It’s important to note that Instagram had a Lite version prior to this, but it was…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Instagram