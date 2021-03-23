Weird Android bug is crashing a host of apps — here’s how to fix it

If you’re using an Android phone, you might be having a frustrating day as many users have reported that multiple apps are crashing, including Gmail and Amazon. The reason is some unknown bug in the latest update of Android WebView, a component that lets developers show webpages in their apps. In a statement, Google has said it was aware of the issue and working on a patch: We are aware of an issue with WebView causing some apps on Android to crash. We are currently working to fully validate the scope and a fix is in progress. Meanwhile, folks on…



