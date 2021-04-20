Elon Musk casts doubt over Autopilot involvement in fatal Tesla crash

Tesla figurehead Elon Musk has commented on the US crash in which two men died. Casting doubt on the situation, Musk’s input now asks more questions than it answers. Musk claims that Autopilot was not engaged at the time, and that the vehicle in question didn’t have the Full Self Driving package. Your research as a private individual is better than professionals @WSJ! Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD. Moreover, standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Tesla