With the new Apple TV remote, the nightmare finally ends

Last night’s Apple event rocked my teensy-tiny reptile brain. But amongst all the badass updates and new hardware, one thing stood above the rest: the new Apple TV remote. Also known as the Siri remote, the old version of this device is one of the most harrowing things I’ve contended with. I’ve gone into detail about this before, but it’s scarred me so much I think it’s worth repeating. First though, let’s understand what we’re talking about. Have a look at the old Apple TV remotes: When you open your eyes and discover you’re in hell, this is the first…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple