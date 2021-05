*Our top picks for the best Memorial Day deals:*



· Leesa — save up to $500 on mattresses and get two free pillows



· [INS: Sony A80J 77-inch BRAVIA XR OLED 4K TV :INS] — save $501.99



· MYXfitness bike — save $300 and get free shipping and assembly



· Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C — $179.99 (save $120)



...