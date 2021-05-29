Memorial Day Accessory Deals: Shop and Save During Sales at Nomad, Anker, Twelve South, and More

Yesterday we posted about Memorial Day deals on Apple devices like the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch, and now we're tracking even more deals, this time specifically on third-party accessories. This includes sales on popular Apple-related accessories like Anker's portable batteries, Nomad's leather products, Speck iPhone cases, and much more.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

*Nomad*Nomad is giving our readers an *exclusive 20 percent off* discount code for Memorial Day this year, and the code *MACRUMORS* can be applied to any in-stock products sitewide. It will last through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Nomad sells a wide variety of accessories for Apple products, including iPhone and iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTag holders, and more.

*Nimble*At Nimble, you can *take 30 percent off your entire order* when using the exclusive promo code *MACRUMORS30* on the retailer's website. Nimble is known for its wireless chargers and portable batteries, all of which are made from environmentally friendly materials.

Nimble's wireless chargers start at $49.99 for the Apollo Wireless Pad, and at $24.99 for the Champ Lite Portable Charger. The company also sells the Disc Case for iPhone, which is made from 100% recycled compact discs.

*Anker*Anker this week has a collection of discounts on a power adapter, wireless charger, and a pair of Eufy's robot vacuums.

· PowerPort Atom USB-C Power Adapter - $20.39, down from $23.99· PowerWave 2-in-1 Stand - $34.39 with code ANKERB95, down from $42.99· Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac - $169.99, down from $249.99· Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid - $249.99, down from $369.99*Hyper*Hyper is offering *30 percent off select accessories* on its website with the code *MEMORIAL30* this weekend.

This includes USB-C hubs, portable batteries, and tech sanitizers. Hyper's Memorial Day sale will last through Monday.

*JBL*JBL has a Memorial Day sale that's taking between *15 and 60 percent off* home loudspeakers, soundbars, and other audio equipment.



This includes a collection of JBL's subwoofers, like the SUB 550P 10-inch powered subwoofer for $199.99, down from $599.95.

*Speck*Speck's Memorial Day sale is taking *25 percent off sitewide*, with some exclusions like select iPad cases. There's a limit of five items per customer, and this sale will end on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST.



Speck offers a wide array of cases for the iPhone, Samsung phones, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPod touch, and more. You can also shop screen protectors and portable batteries at 25 percent off during this event.

*Twelve South*At Twelve South, you can *save up to 50 percent* on a collection of the company's best travel accessories. This includes cases for your iPad, like the BookBook Case at $10 off and BookBook Cover at $10 off.

Other devices on sale include the AirFly (up to $15 off), PlugBug Duo ($30 off), TimePorter ($5 off), and SuitCase for MacBook ($10-$20 off). All of Twelve South's discounts will stay live through Memorial Day.

*ZAGG/Mophie*ZAGG is offering *up to 70% off select items* this weekend, with solid markdowns on Mophie power banks, iPhone battery cases, and more. This sale covers items across the ZAGG family of brands, including Mophie, Braven, Invisible Shield, and iFrogz.

· Mophie Powerstation All-in-One - $99.95, down from $139.95· Mophie Powerstation Plus XL - $59.95, down from $99.95· Mophie Juice Pack Access for iPhone 11 - $29.95, down from $79.95*Other Sales*



· Ring - Save up to 20 percent on Ring Alarms· Best Buy - Save on home appliances· Belkin - Save on charging accessories· Satechi - Get 15 percent off with code MDW15 or 20 percent off over $100 with MDW20



Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

