Bitcoin hits two-week low after US and China lay the smackdown

The crypto market plummeted again over the weekend, amid concerns over a crackdown on bitcoin mining in China and a policy tilt at the US Federal Reserve. Bitcoin dived by as much as 9% on Monday, dropping to $32,288 — its lowest price in almost two weeks. Ether, meanwhile, slid by as much as 12%, dipping below $2,000 for the first time in nearly a month. At the time of writing, Coindesk lists their prices as $32,448 and $1,959 respectively. Analysts attributed the dip to two key factors: a hawkish pivot in policy at the Federal Reserve that reduced the…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Bitcoin