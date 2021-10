Overnight Noodle, Jonathan Graziano's 13-year-old pug, has become the internet's oracle.



Most mornings Graziano makes a TikTok on his account @jongraz where he plays the game "no bones" with Noodle. Graziano checks if it is a bones day by setting Noodle in a sitting position. If Noodle can hold himself up, it’s a bones day....