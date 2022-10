Here are the top deals of the day for Oct. 21:



· *BEST TECH DEAL: *Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box — *$469* [DEL: $799 :DEL] (save $330)



· *BEST STREAMING DEA*L: One year of Paramount+ with Free Fire TV Stick Lite — *starting at $24.99* (save 50%)



--------------------



What better way to...