Canada: What Is A Canadian Controlled Private Corporation – A Canadian Tax Lawyer's Explanation - Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Many corporations in Canada are CCPCs and the status gives them special tax benefits such as small business deduction, enhanced investment tax credits for expenditures on scientific and experimental research, ...
