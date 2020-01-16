Global  

The strong sign Meghan and Harry's move to Canada will be permanent

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
The strong sign Meghan and Harry's move to Canada will be permanentThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex's staff at Frogmore Cottage are being "let go", in the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada, sources revealed yesterday.At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner...
News video: Tracy McMillan Talks Harry and Meghan's Move to Canada

Tracy McMillan Talks Harry and Meghan's Move to Canada 03:22

 Relationship Expert Tracy McMillan Talks Harry and Meghan's Move to Canada from the U.K.

'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau [Video]'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that so far the Canadian government has not been involved with Prince Harry and Meghan&apos;s pending move to Canada, but confirmed that the government..

'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau [Video]'Discussions to come' on royals' move to Canada, says Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that so far the Canadian government has not been involved with Prince Harry and Meghan's pending move to Canada, but confirmed that the government will play..

Mounties, maple syrup, and... Meghan and Harry? Royal move could boost Canada brand

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties and split their time between Britain and Canada is expected to boost Canada's brand...
Reuters

Why a move to Canada makes sense for Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to 'step back' from their roles as senior members of the Royal Family and spend some time in Canada shouldn't really come as a...
CBC.ca

