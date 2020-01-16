The strong sign Meghan and Harry's move to Canada will be permanent
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's staff at Frogmore Cottage are being "let go", in the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada, sources revealed yesterday.At least two permanent employees – a house manager and a cleaner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that so far the Canadian government has not been involved with Prince Harry and Meghan's pending move to Canada, but confirmed that the government will play..