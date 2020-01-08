Global  

Ivanka Trump in Abu Dhabi ahead of women's conference

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ivanka Trump, daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, where she met with women entrepreneurs and was to meet Abu Dhabi's crown prince.

She was in Abu Dhabi ahead of the two-day Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, where she was to give the keynote address Sunday.

In Abu Dhabi, Trump met with women business leaders at the Louvre Abu Dhabi before touring the museum. She later visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the country.

The adviser to President Trump was scheduled to meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is believed to be the Emirates’ day-to-day ruler.

At the Louvre, Trump discussed women’s economic empowerment in the UAE with businesswomen and government officials. Officials included Reem al-Hashemi, minister of state for international cooperation; Noura al-Kaabi, minister of culture and knowledge development, and Minister of State for Advanced Sciences Sarah al-Amiri.

In the U.S. this week, Ivanka Trump announced that Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jeanne Shaheen are behind an effort to have her Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative written into U.S. law.

The proposed legislation would make the economic empowerment of women a priority of U.S. foreign policy and ensure the initiative continues beyond the Trump administration.

Ivanka Trump said the legislation is a “long overdue goal.”

The Graham-Shaheen bill must pass both the Republican-led Senate and the Democratic-controlled House before the president can sign it into law.
