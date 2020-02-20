German Carnival floats take aim at racism in wake of attack

Biting commentary on racism in Germany is featuring prominently among Carnival floats in western cities, hastily put together in the aftermath of a deadly far-right attack last week near Frankfurt

Recent related videos from verified sources Merkel reacts to Hanau attack: Racism and hatred are poison German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the deadly shootings in Hanau and pledged to fight against those who try to divide the country along ethnic lines. Speaking Thursday in Berlin, Mrs Merkel.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published 4 days ago

