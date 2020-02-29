Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Lifestyle News > UK rises to 35 coronavirus cases, Czech Republic sees 1st 3

UK rises to 35 coronavirus cases, Czech Republic sees 1st 3

Newsday Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
British health authorities say the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has risen by 12, bringing the country's overall tally to 35
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Santa Clara County Taking Aggressive Measures To Slow Coronavirus Spread [Video]Santa Clara County Taking Aggressive Measures To Slow Coronavirus Spread

Santa Clara County reported two new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 11. The county announced aggressive new measures to slow the spread of the virus. Devin Fehely..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:50Published

Coronavirus [Video]Coronavirus

Northwest Georgia Health officials talk about the first cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Czech Republic halts South Korea, Italy flights over coronavirus

The Czech Republic will stop flights with South Korea and cities in northern Italy and will also host an international biathlon event this week without...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Iran says 'tens of thousands' may get tested for coronavirus

Iran is preparing for the possibility of 'tens of thousands' of people getting tested for the new coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases spiked again...
CTV News Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.