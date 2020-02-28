'Emotional' Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, prepares to farewell royal life
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () On February 29, 2008, Prince Harry was hastily withdrawn from Afghanistan.After having spent ten weeks on the frontline, New Idea had broken the global media blackout on reporting the royal's presence in the war-ravaged nation where...
HARRY and Meghan's decision to quit royal life comes with several issues to sort out - and with 'Megxit' officially taking place next month, we look at a few... The Argus Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to appear at the annual fundraising gala in New York City for her 'first Hollywood appearance' after she and Prince Harry... AceShowbiz Also reported by •Tamworth Herald
You Might Like
Tweets about this
UKTOPNEWS.com 'Emotional' Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, prepares to farewell royal life https://t.co/dHd1xy3dK3 27 minutes ago
Flourish gratitude Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy gives emotional update after 'scary' relationship with Duke
https://t.co/9AktaZ8cwW 3 days ago
Clarence Thomas A Friend of Prince Harry Claims That The Duke is Having 'an Emotional Time' Separating From His Royal Family… https://t.co/OAwWrSiVne 3 days ago
Ben Jeffrey Express: Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy gives emotional update after 'scary' relationship with Duke.
https://t.co/Xix5rbfqqz
via @GoogleNews3 days ago