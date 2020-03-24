Boris Johnson coronavirus: Queen last saw prime minister over two weeks ago, Buckingham Palace says

Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sarcasm  RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said after news broke that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested posit… 2 seconds ago USA TODAY Life On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive for coronaviru… https://t.co/gyargbco4o 1 minute ago Patrck Barry British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus. Wow! Who is next, the queen. I think this sho… https://t.co/ut8a8q9JuZ 2 minutes ago Frogg Neal Boris Johnson has the coronavirus. He was hanging out with Queen Elizabeth a few days ago. Hopefully he’s coughed o… https://t.co/M0LjwWopKV 2 minutes ago Peter Macharia RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Buckingham Palace have issued a statement saying The Queen remains in good health, and is following all the appropri… 2 minutes ago R.L. RT @RagnarWeilandt: “I was at a hospital where there were a few #coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased… 2 minutes ago