Boris Johnson coronavirus: Queen last saw prime minister over two weeks ago, Buckingham Palace says

Independent Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson Issues Stay-At-Home Order for UK

Boris Johnson Issues Stay-At-Home Order for UK 00:57

 Boris Johnson Issues Stay-At-Home Order for UK The Prime Minister made the announcement on Monday, banning citizens from leaving their homes aside for “very limited” reasons. People will be allowed to leave for four reasons: shopping for necessities, one form of exercise, medical services or...

Sarcasm__10

Sarcasm  RT @cnni: Queen Elizabeth remains in good health, Buckingham Palace said after news broke that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested posit… 2 seconds ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive for coronaviru… https://t.co/gyargbco4o 1 minute ago

BarryPatrck

Patrck Barry British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus. Wow! Who is next, the queen. I think this sho… https://t.co/ut8a8q9JuZ 2 minutes ago

froggneal

Frogg Neal Boris Johnson has the coronavirus. He was hanging out with Queen Elizabeth a few days ago. Hopefully he’s coughed o… https://t.co/M0LjwWopKV 2 minutes ago

IthewaChelsea

Peter Macharia RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Buckingham Palace have issued a statement saying The Queen remains in good health, and is following all the appropri… 2 minutes ago

world_of_stars8

R.L. RT @RagnarWeilandt: “I was at a hospital where there were a few #coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased… 2 minutes ago

