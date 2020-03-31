Global  

We only need consider historical precedence to see what the future might hold for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Independent Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex close their Instagram account and bid farewell to royal life, Hugo Vickers considers how the first 365 days of Harry and Meghan's new life may appear
